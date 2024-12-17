Sajal Aly steals the show with new monochromatic portraits

Showbiz A-lister Sajal Aly absolutely stole the show with her latest monochromatic pictures on social site Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday night, Sajal Aly treated her millions of followers with a bunch of new monochromatic, close-up pictures, probably from an impromptu shoot across her vanity.

The three-picture carousel post, captioned simply with a mushroom emoji and American singer Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’ in the background, captured the fashionista in a minimal retro glam, in what looked like an off-shoulder dress solid dress, paired with her freshly-chopped bangs.

