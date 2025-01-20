Sam Konstas speaks up about criticism of being ‘arrogant’

CANBERRA: Australian opening batter Sam Konstas has opened up about the criticism he is facing, particularly from Indian fans, after some unpleasant events unfolded in Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 19-year-old Australian youngster said that his confidence is often misinterpreted as arrogance.

He said “It’s interesting seeing how people view me on the field. Some think I’m arrogant but I feel like I’m just pretty confident and just back my skills”.

“Obviously a dream come true representing my country, singing the anthem, looking at Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, I was like, ‘far out, this is real. I did (stop and think) a few days ago, I was like, ‘did I actually do that on the field?’”, Konstas told in an interview.

The cricketer got into a heated exchange with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the SCG.

He also hit the headlines when Indian batsman Virat Kohli shoulder-barged the youngster during the Melbourne Test.

Konstas says he has no regrets and is focused on being the best player.

“No, I have no regrets. I like to live by that and it was so special. I’ve watched it so many times, I’m not going to lie. Even going to the nets, little kids coming up for photos, I’m happy to sign autographs, take my time away from cricket, because I was one of them.” Konstas said.

Konstas said he wants to be remembered as a talented and confident cricketer

“People would text me and say I’m watching cricket again because of you. I got very happy hearing people say that to me. I want to be the best player in the world. I want everyone to remember Sam Konstas who I am on and off the field, so hopefully that can come true,” he added.

It is worth noting here that Australia won the fifth and final Test by six wickets on Day 3 at the SCG, clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 3-1.