Saman Ansari opens up on her first divorce

Actor Saman Ansari opened up on her divorce from her first husband, after a 16-year-long relationship.

In her recent outing on Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, actor Saman Ansari got candid about her personal life, son, and first marriage, which ended up in a divorce after 16 long years.

“It lasted for 16 years. But something was missing in it… he wanted something else in a marriage maybe,” she began to share. “My son was 6 at that time.”

Ansari revealed that she was in Canada for higher studies when her marriage was fixed by the elders of the family. “I was studying in Canada, but then I moved to the U.S. after marriage, we lived there. Then for two years, I was back in Canada, because he [her ex-husband] got a job there. My son was also born there, but then we moved back to the U.S.,” she detailed. “But it wasn’t working out, so it ended, after 16 years.”

The ‘Ghairat’ actor continued, “So as per a rule in Canada, my son had to stay with his father and continue going to the same school as he was already in. And I was fine with it. But then I didn’t want to come to Pakistan because of the stigma, and the pressure and remarks. I didn’t want to put my parents through it. So I asked them and moved to Dubai instead after the divorce.”

In an earlier interview, Ansari disclosed that she got married for the second time when her son, Ayaan, was around 12.

She shared that fellow actor Nadia Afgan played cupid for her and her now-husband, who proposed to her on their very first meeting over a cup of coffee in Boston.