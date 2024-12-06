Sanjay Dutt advised Aishwarya Rai against joining Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is renowned as one of the most cherished actresses in Bollywood, admired globally for her timeless beauty.

From winning the Miss World title in 1994 to establishing herself as a prominent figure in Bollywood and making her presence felt in Hollywood, Aishwarya has achieved remarkable milestones.

Even today, she is regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world, possessing a beauty that seems to defy the passage of time.

WHEN SANJAY DUTT FIRST MET AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

In 1993, prior to Aishwarya’s entry into the film industry, she was already a prominent model in India. It was during this time that she first met Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt at a magazine photoshoot. Struck by her beauty, Sanjay was so taken that he advised her to continue modeling rather than pursue acting.

In an interview, Sanjay reflected on the first time he noticed Aishwarya in a Pepsi advertisement, exclaiming, “Who’s that beautiful woman!”—a remark that caused Aishwarya to blush. He also noted that his sisters, Priya and Namrata Dutt, were equally captivated by her beauty and had the opportunity to meet her.

However, Sanjay, understanding the difficulties of the film industry, cautioned Aishwarya that the purity and beauty she possessed at that time might not endure the pressures of Bollywood.

He explained that entering the glamorous world could erode her innocence, stating, “When you come into this glamour industry, it starts changing you, maturing you, that innocence is lost.

That beautiful side that she has right now on her face will disappear. Because she has to handle the film world right and that is not easy to do. It’s competitive. It’s like, ‘Man, I have to look better than that; I’ve got to be there.’ You know, you climb two steps, and there will be like 500 people pulling you down five steps. And you become hard. And those beautiful qualities are gone.”

Aishwarya later revealed that, despite receiving numerous offers from the film industry, she was not inclined to accept them unless the roles truly resonated with her. One notable offer was for the film Raja Hindustani, in which she would have shared the screen with Aamir Khan.

Nevertheless, Aishwarya chose to make her debut in the film Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam, which premiered in 1997. Additionally, later that same year, she made her Hindi film debut in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, starring opposite Bobby Deol.