Sarim Burney’s video message before arrest emerges

KARACHI: Human rights activist Sarim Burney denied allegations leveled against him and vowed to reveal all ‘facts’.

According to details, a video message recorded in the US before his arrest in Karachi has surfaced in which the human rights activist denied the allegations against him. Sarim Burney also promised to respond fully to the charges upon his return to the country.

The social activist has also said that he will reveal all the facts, adding that he will speak out against the things that he had been silent about.

“Some people humiliated me and I will respond to them in a befitting manner. I always kept mum but now I will speak out thoroughly,” Sarim Burney could be heard passing these remarks in the video message.

However, the human rights activist did not specify the matter he was talking about.

Earlier in the day, Sarim Burney was arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Police from Karachi

According to sources, Burney was wanted for his alleged involvement in serious crimes, including human trafficking.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been monitoring Burney’s movements for a long time before his arrest.

He was taken into custody in a joint operation conducted by FIA and US agency, immediately after arriving at Karachi Airport from the United States, sources added.

The FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Team has taken Burney into custody, and a legal team has arrived at the FIA office to meet with him.