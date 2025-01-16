Major update in Karachi’s missing madrassa student case

KARACHI: Major development in the madrassa student Sarim case, who went missing from North Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the father of 7-year-old Sarim, a madrassa student, received a ransom message demanding Rs 5 lakh whereas the case has been transferred to the AVCC (Anti-Violent Crime Cell).

According to police, the search for Sarim has entered its ninth day, with no signs of the missing child. The authorities have conducted an extensive search operation in the apartment complex, searching all 212 flats and checking the building’s four water tanks.

However, the power outage during the time of the incident has hindered the investigation, as the CCTV footage from that time is still unavailable ¹.

The police are now investigating various aspects of the case and trying to obtain CCTV footage from surrounding areas. The family has filed an FIR, fearing that Sarim might have been abducted.

Read More: Madrassa student goes missing in Karachi

On January 9, a seven-year-old boy named Sarim went missing in Karachi’s North Nazimabad

As per details, minor Sarim missing for two days after leaving to attend madrassa in North Karachi. The family of Sarim registered FIR of of missing child fearing abduction.

The madrasa teacher stated that Sarim had left with his elder brother after finishing his lesson. However, the family claims that while the elder brother returned home, Sarim did not.

According to the FIR filed by the family, Sarim went to a madrasa located within the apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon but did not return.

Speaking to ARY News, Sarim’s mother tearfully appealed, saying, “Whoever has taken my son, please return him.”

She added that both her sons went to the madrasa together, but only the elder one came back. The family also noted that while the apartment complex has CCTV cameras installed, they were non-operational at the time due to a power outage.