Sasta Bazaar set up in Hyderabad with vegetables for Rs10 per kg

HYDERABAD: The elected municipal representatives on Saturday set up a “Sasta Bazaar” for the public in Hyderabad, to provide the poor with a relief amid stifling inflation in the country.

Sasta bazaar was set up in Latifabad number 12 by the Chairman and other elected representatives of Union Council 109, with scores of stalls, which volunteers had set up to offer low-priced vegetables.

Onions, potatoes, tomatoes, bitter gourds, peas and other vegetables were available in the Sasta bazaar.

A large number of people thronged the stalls to buy vegetables at the lowest price. Vegetables were sold at subsidized rates of just Rs10 per kilogram to the general public.

Men and women buyers appreciated the initiative, praying for the end of inflation in the country.

Noteably, Pakistan’s weekly inflation increased by 3.7pc on YoY basis.

The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 3.97 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis during the week ended on January 2 as compared to corresponding week of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On Week-on-Week basis, the inflation however witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.07 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week under review as compared to the last week.

According to the PBS, sugar prices have increased for the fifth consecutive week by Rs. 1.31 per kilogram (Kg). Furthermore, the prices of 18 essential commodities have risen including Chicken, which increased by Rs. 42.07 per kg; onions by Rs. 6.37 per kg; bananas by Rs. 3 per dozen, and Ghee by Rs. 7.73 per 2.5 kg tin.

The prices of beef, pulses, and basmati rice also witnessed a hike. In a contrasting trend, prices of 10 commodities decreased that include tomatoes by Rs. 34.41 per kg and potatoes by Rs. 6.32 per kg.

The prices of eggs, garlic and wheat flour have also come down.