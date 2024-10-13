SCO Summit: Delegations from India, Russia arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan prepares to host the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on October 15-16, the arrival of foreign delegations continues, with official representatives from India and Russia reaching the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, a four-member delegation from India and a 76-member delegation from Russia have landed in Pakistan.

Apart from this, 15 members of China, four members of Kyrgyzstan, and two members of Iran have also reached Pakistan while seven representatives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have also landed in the country.

Pakistan has implemented stringent security measures for the summit, with the law enforcers taking responsibility for the safety of foreign delegations, supported by heavy police deployments across the capital.

The metro bus service in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain suspended during the summit, and the government has announced three-day holidays for public offices, educational institutions, and commercial centers in Islamabad.

All marriage halls will also remain closed to ensure smooth proceedings during the event.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to stage a protest in Islamabad on October 15, adding a layer of complexity to the event’s security and traffic arrangements.