Sea breeze returns, Karachi remains hot and humid

KARACHI: Sea breeze has restored in the port city and a cloudy weather prevails with a windy weather, according to the Met Office report.

The southwesterly winds blowing with 23 kilometers speed in Karachi with 33 Celsius present temperature, according to the weather department.

The ‘feel like’ temperature has been 42 Celsius, the Met Office report said.

Southwesterly sea breeze that used to keep the weather bearable in this city of scarce vegetation has restored.

Despite this relief, the weather is expected to remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours, with maximum temperatures predicted to reach between 37°C. The minimum temperature recorded 31.5 degree Celsius.

Humidity ratio in the air remains 71 percent.

The low atmospheric pressure area that brought a severe heatwave in the city made its presence felt on the night between Sunday and Monday as it was recorded as the warmest night of the month of July in over six decades.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature recorded on the night of July 1 was 32 degrees Celsius with 70 per cent humidity.

“The low-pressure area prevailing over the Indian Gujarat influenced Karachi’s weather,” a weather official explained.