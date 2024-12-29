Security beefed up in Rawalpindi ahead of New Year

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Sunday enhanced security at churches.

According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs on Sunday checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi police have made strict measures to ensure security of the Christian community at churches.

CPO further ordered effective patrolling in their respective areas and Plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen should also perform duties near the churches and public places.

Along with this, police also decided to take strict action against beggars and asked hotels to maintain a proper check in and out records of the visitors, the spokesman added.

Also read: Section 144 imposed in Karachi on New Year Eve

On the other hand, the city administration has imposed section 144 in the metropolis for two days to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year’s Eve celebration.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, has issued a notification in this regard on the recommendation of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), South Zone Karachi.

The restrictions included a ban on carrying, displaying and brandishing weapons as well as aerial firing and the use of firecrackers.

The section 144 will remain enforced on December 31 (Tuesday) and January 1 (Wednesday). The notification said that strict action would be taken against the violators.