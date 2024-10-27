Security forces arrest terrorist in Mastung

The Security Forces on Sunday conducted a successful operation and arrested an alleged terrorist from Mastung, a town in the Balochistan province, ARY News reported.

Sources close to the development disclosed that the security forces arrested a terrorist while conducting an operation in the Spalanji Bazaar area of Mustang district.

During the operation, the security officials recovered weapons, ammunition, and binoculars from the possession of the arrested terrorist.

Security sources further revealed that the arrested individual had been involved in the murder of two individuals in the Spalanji Bazaar area between the 25th and 26th of October, after the incident, security forces started a search operation in the area.

Earlier this week, Punjab Police conducted a major operation in the hilly area of Makadwala and reportedly killed 10 terrorists during an intense exchange of fire.

The operation was launched following intelligence reports of the presence of 10 to 15 terrorists in the region.

A Punjab Police spokesperson confirmed the success of the operation, emphasizing the determination to crush the terrorists’ nefarious intentions and eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

The spokesperson added that the police will continue their fight against all elements threatening the peace in the region, following the successful operation in Malakhil.