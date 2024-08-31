Sehwan, Manjhand 70 villages submerge, water surges in Indus

JAMSHORO: Sindh irrigation department has said that the water level in Indus surging at Sehwan and Manjhand points.

Indus River’s flood water has reached to the Indus Highway at Sehwan and Jamshoro, irrigation department officials said. “The water has inundated 30 villages in Manjhand and link roads have submerged,” officials said.

The water has inundated 40 villages of Sehwan and residents have restricted to their homes. “Seventy villages land link has been severed with cities”, irrigation officials said.

Manchhar Lake’s water level on the rise as the water of the streams and torrents of hilly area of Kachho entering in the lake. Moreover, floodwater from Larkana and Qambar-Shahdadkot districts also being discharged into Manchhar Lake.