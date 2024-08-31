web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 31, 2024
- Advertisement -

Sehwan, Manjhand 70 villages submerge, water surges in Indus

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

JAMSHORO: Sindh irrigation department has said that the water level in Indus surging at Sehwan and Manjhand points.

Indus River’s flood water has reached to the Indus Highway at Sehwan and Jamshoro, irrigation department officials said. “The water has inundated 30 villages in Manjhand and link roads have submerged,” officials said.

The water has inundated 40 villages of Sehwan and residents have restricted to their homes. “Seventy villages land link has been severed with cities”, irrigation officials said.

Manchhar Lake’s water level on the rise as the water of the streams and torrents of hilly area of Kachho entering in the lake. Moreover, floodwater from Larkana and Qambar-Shahdadkot districts also being discharged into Manchhar Lake.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.