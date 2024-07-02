Senate climate change body to get briefing on monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD: Senate standing committee on climate change has decided to summon officials of the NDMA, Federal Flood Commission and Met officials, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Senator Sherry Rehman chaired the Senate committee on climate change to look into preparations with regard to monsoon season.

Sherry Rehman said that the monsoon rains apprehended to be damaging in this season. “No country could tackle the super flood,” PPP senator said.

Concerned institutions’ officials will be summoned to get information, she said. “We must be careful in view of the devastation inflicted by 2022 super flood,” Senator Rehman said.

“We have to see what preparations have been made by the institutions to keep losses at minimum level,” she further said. Rampant heatwaves have inflicted losses to crops and the livestock, she added.

She said that the United Nations going to include Pakistan in 2025 in the category of the countries having water shortage.

“Our glaciers are rapidly melting, the country faces scores of problems caused by the climate change,” she said. “Climate change has been the second major problem after the economy,” she added.