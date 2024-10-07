Seven Fitna al-Khawarij killed in Mianwali operation

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed seven Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in an intelligence-based operation near Makarwal, Mianwali, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, seven terrorists linked to the outlawed group Fitna al-Khawarij were killed, while eight others managed to escape, according to a CTD spokesperson.

During the operation, the CTD recovered six hand grenades, safety fuse wires, seven Kalashnikovs, bullets, and explosive material from the scene.

A search operation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing terrorists, and checkpoints have been established near Makarwal. The identification process of the deceased terrorists is still underway.

According to the CTD, the terrorists were planning a major attack in Mianwali.

Earlier on September 7, Security forces thwarted an attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Mohmand district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the assault was carried out by a group of four suicide bombers affiliated with the extremist group Fitna al-Khawarij.

“The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly the khawarij, all four suicide bombers, were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage,” it said.

The ISPR said sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.