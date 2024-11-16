Seven personnel martyred, six terrorist killed as security forces foil Kalat attack

Pakistan security forces thwarted an attack on a check post in Shah-e-Mardan area of Balochistans’s Kalat District and killed six terrorists, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

During exchange of fire, seven security personnel embraced martyrdom. “On night 15/16 November 2024, terrorists attempted to attack a security forces’ post in general area Shah-e-Mardan of Kalat District,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said that the security forces faught gallantly as a result of which six terrorists were killed while four of them “However, during intense exchange of fire, seven brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat. Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist found in the area,” the ISPR added.

The statement added that security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier, Pakistan security forces gunned down three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Harnai District of Balochistan while two army personnel including a major embraced martyrdom

“On 14 Nov 2024, on reported presence of terrorists, planning to target innocent civilians in Harnai District, security forces led by Major Muhammad Haseeb were immediately mobilised to sanitize the area,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were killed.

The martyred security forces personnel were identified as Major Muhammad Haseeb and Havildar Noor Ahmed.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack in Kalat.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of those martyred in the incident and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity, a press a statement issued by the PM Office Press Wing read.

The prime minister directed to provide best medical facilities to those injured in the incident. He also ordered to take immediate actions against the people involved in the incident and give them exemplary punishment