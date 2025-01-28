Shadab Khan breaks silence on Tiktoker Shahtaj’s relationship claims

Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan finally broke his silence on the claims made by famous TikToker Shahtaj Khan, regarding the alleged chats between them, before he tied the knot in 2023.

For the unversed, TikTok star Shahtaj Khan confessed her ‘crush’ on cricketer Shadab Khan last year and claimed that she was in contact with him on WhatsApp and Instagram for almost 6-7 months, but was not informed about his marriage.

Notably, Khan tied the knot with Malaika, daughter of veteran cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, in an intimate ceremony, two years ago.

“I was obviously disheartened after he got married, which I believe is quite normal when your crush marries someone else. I was talking to him even at that time but had no idea that he was about to get married,” she had said, adding that the Pakistan team’s all-rounder was well aware of his feelings as well.

In a recent outing on a private TV channel’s comedy show, Khan addressed these claims and maintained, “There’s nothing like what’s being claimed. These things are often just said to gain fame.”

Further responding to multiple female actors and Tiktoker’s allegations of several cricketers slipping into their DMs, Shadab did not deny the claims but believes that there is nothing wrong in messaging someone.

“I think even if they do, what’s wrong with it? If you don’t like it, don’t answer, ignore it,” he suggested. “But if someone responds, it means she’s also interested in the conversation.”

