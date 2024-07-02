Shadab Khan bags hat-trick on LPL debut for Colombo Strikers

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was in supreme form as he registered a hat-trick on his Lanka Premier League (LPL) debut for Colombo Strikers on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old achieved the milestone in their game against Kandy Falcons in Pallekelle.

Shadab Khan bagged the wickets of Kandy skipper Wanindu Hasaranga, Salman Ali Agha and Pavan Rathnayake to complete his hat-trick.

Khan dismissed Hasaranga on the fourth ball of the 15th, followed by Agha and Rathnayake on the successive deliveries to register a hat-trick on his debut for Strikers in LPL.

The Pakistan all-rounder finished with the figures of 4/22 as his team bowled out Kandy on 147 in 15.5 overs.

Earlier, Strikers scored 198 for seven in their 20 overs as Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed 48 off 26 balls and Thisara Perera scored 38 off 30 deliveries.

Shadab Khan added a crucial 17-ball 20 while Chamika Karunaratne scored 25 off 10 deliveries to help Colombo Strikers set a target of 199 in 20 overs.

In reply, Strikers bowled Kandy out for 147 and secured a 51-run win.

Following the game, Khan took to Instagram where he posted his batting and bowling figures.

“God is great,” he wrote in the caption.

His heroics in the LPL game came soon after going through a rough patch in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 where he failed to pick a single wicket.

It is pertinent to mention that the leg-spinner did not bowl a single over against India in their contest in New York on June 9.