Tiktoker Shahtaj Khan makes explosive claims about cricketer Shadab Khan

Famous TikToker Shahtaj Khan has made some explosive claims about her chats with Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan before his marriage.

In a new interview with actor-host Mathira, TikTok star Shahtaj Khan has once again confessed her ‘crush’ on Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Shadab Khan, and claimed that he was very well aware of her feelings before tying the knot with Malaika last year.

Shahtaj mentioned that she once followed the cricketer to Lahore and even went to watch his cricket live, although she had never been to the stadium before. “I did that, especially for his match,” she shared.

“We did talk for 6-7 months almost on WhatsApp as well as on Instagram, and he used to use vanish mode (which lets users exchange messages that disappear from the chat) while talking to me on the social platform,” Shahtaj claimed further.

Reacting to her viral video where the TikToker abused Khan after his marriage, Shahtaj said, “I was obviously disheartened after he got married, which I believe is quite normal when your crush marries someone else. I was talking to him even at that time but had no idea that he was about to get married.”

For the unversed, Shadab Khan tied the knot with Malaika, daughter of veteran cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, in an intimate ceremony last year.