web analytics
30.3 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s three-day Urs opens today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

BHIT SHAH: The 281st Urs of the great Sindhi poet and venerated Sufi Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai commences Tuesday (today), the 14th of Safar, in Bhit Shah.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori will inaugurate the three-day ceremonies of the Urs by laying floral wreath at the Mazar of the revered Sufi poet.

The provincial government has declared a public holiday today on account of the annual urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Officials said that all government and private schools, colleges and universities under the administrative control of the Sindh government would remain closed on Tuesday (today).

The three-day annual urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai held from Safar 14 at his final resting place in Bhit Shah.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.