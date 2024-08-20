Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s three-day Urs opens today

BHIT SHAH: The 281st Urs of the great Sindhi poet and venerated Sufi Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai commences Tuesday (today), the 14th of Safar, in Bhit Shah.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori will inaugurate the three-day ceremonies of the Urs by laying floral wreath at the Mazar of the revered Sufi poet.

The provincial government has declared a public holiday today on account of the annual urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Officials said that all government and private schools, colleges and universities under the administrative control of the Sindh government would remain closed on Tuesday (today).

The three-day annual urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai held from Safar 14 at his final resting place in Bhit Shah.