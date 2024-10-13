Shah Farman resigns as senior advisor to KP CM

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Farman has resigned as senior advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported.

As per details, Farman stated his responsibilities as an Accountability Committee member a reason behind his resignation.

He said that the advisor’s role will affect his role as a member of the committee where he is responsible for monitoring the performance of the KP government.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan formed a 3-member committee in consultation with KP Chief Minister to monitor the performance of ministers.

The committee comprises Shah Farman, senior legal expert Qazi Anwar, and advisor to CM on anti-corruption, Musaddiq.

The committee will review complaints regarding corruption and suggest measures for good governance. It will also monitor the performance of CM and other ministers.

Qazi Anwar stated that the committee aims to expand the scope of the Anti-Corruption Department. It will also investigate corruption cases against grade 21 officers and ministers.

After reviewing various aspects, the committee will send cases to courts for further action. This decision was made during a meeting between CM and Imran Khan, where concerns were raised regarding the performance of ministers.