Rajat Sharma recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s shocking admission in first meeting

Indian journalist Rajat Sharma, known for his chat show ‘Aap Ki Adalat,’ has revealed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s shocking admissions in their first meeting.

During an interview with an Indian media outlet, Sharma recalled his first meeting with the Bollywood actor when he had just two films to his credit.

“Once, I was in the airport and Shah Rukh Khan also happened to be there. This was after the release of Baazigar. He came up to me and said, ‘Sir, I know you,’ and I replied, ‘I also know you.’ Till then, the only film star who had been on Aap Ki Adalat was Rajesh Khanna. SRK then told me, ‘Sir, but I hate you. Mein nafarat karata hoon aapse.’ I was shocked and asked why. He said that when the woman cleaning the floor came near me, she said, ‘Sharma saab, could you please move’ and when she went near him, she said, ‘Ey Shah Rukh, move,” Rajat Sharma said.

According to the Indian journalist, the Bollywood star charmed him in just four sentences and the two went on to talk for the entire flight.

“He [Shah Rukh Khan] then asked me, ‘Sir, have you ever hung upside down?’ I was like, ‘Why should I?’ He replied, ‘I can hang upside down on a tree for three hours and still I am ‘Ey Shah Rukh’ and you are ‘Sharma saab’. He asked me to try hanging upside down at times,” Raja Sharma said.

According to the ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ host, the Bollywood actor had aspired to become a superstar like Rajesh Khanna from the beginning of his career.

“Shah Rukh had a red-coloured car back then. He said, ‘This car belonged to Rajesh Khanna and I bought it. The driver sitting behind, he worked for Rajesh Khanna and I hired him as well. Now, just like you brought Rajesh Khanna on Aap Ki Adalat, you should bring Shah Rukh Khan too.’ I told him but he had just done one or two films, but he insisted,” he said.

Rajat Sharma then suggested including Shah Rukh Khan as a guest in an episode of ‘Aap Ki Adalat’.

After initially resisting the idea, the team of the show agreed to invite the Bollywood actor and the episode turned out to be a huge success.