Shaheen Afridi dropped from Pakistan squad for second Bangladesh Test

Pakistan have left pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi out of their 12-member squad for the second Test match against Bangladesh set to commence at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 30 (tomorrow).

PCB unveiled the 12-member squad for the second Test which included spinner Abrar Ahmed and left-arm pacer Mir Hamza.

“Shaheen Afridi is playing all three formats and also recently he became father and team management wants him to spend some time with his family,” Pakistan’s red-ball coach Jason Gillespie said.

Notably, Shaheen Afridi had a forgettable outing in the first Test as he managed only two wickets in the first innings.

Pakistan would be looking to bounce back in the second Test after suffering the first-ever defeat against Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series.

The first Test was assumed to be heading towards a draw but Pakistan’s batting lineup faltered against Bangladesh’s spinners on the final day and scored 146, setting the visitors a meagre 30-run target.

Pakistan’s 12 for second Test

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad