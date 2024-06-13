Shaheen Afridi urges fans to support Pakistan amid T20 World Cup struggles

Pakistan pace bowlers Shaheen Afridi urged fans to support the Babar Azam-led team amid their struggles in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan were off to a disappointing start in the campaign as they faced a shocking defeat at the hands of the United States of America (USA) in their opening game.

The Men in Green suffered another defeat as they failed to chase a low-target of 120 against India in their game on June 9.

Following the two consecutive defeats, fans and cricket experts slammed Babar Azam’s men for lacking intent and skills to win crunch games and were severally trolled on social media.

Shaheen Afridi has now urged the fans to get behind the team amid their tough time as the Men in Green are struggling to advance to Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2024.

“Everyone supports you in good times, but I’ve always said that fans must support us in tough times. We are your team, not a gully cricket team or a team where players have been picked based on recommendations. If you can’t support the team now, you are just like the media,” he said during a recent interview.

Shaheen Afridi also discussed his responsibilities in the batting order and revealed that he had worked with his father-in-law and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi to improve his six-hitting capabilities.

“I’ve worked very closely with him (Shahid Afridi) and have always worked on my batting in Moin Khan’s academy. My role is to hit boundaries in the last couple of overs. So, I mostly practice that,” he added.

Pakistan team is set to take on Ireland on June 16 and will need to defeat them to stay alive in the tournament.

They are ranked the third in Group A with one win out of their three games.