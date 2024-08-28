web analytics
Shakib al Hasan allowed to play 2nd Test against Pakistan

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that Shakib al Hasan will be playing the second Test match against Pakistan scheduled from August 30 to September 3.

The veteran player is allowed to play cricket until proven guilty.

BCB President Faruque Ahmed responded to the ongoing controversy.

“He (Shakib) will continue playing. We received a legal notice regarding bringing him back, and we replied to them saying this (that he will continue to play),” BCB president Faruque Ahmed responded.

This decision came after the legal system urged the board to immediately withdraw the left-handed batter from all forms of cricket.

Shakib Al Hasan is facing a case related to murder charges in Dhaka, according to local media reports.

Rafiqul Islam, the father of the deceased Rubel, filed the case on Thursday with Adabor police station in Dhaka.

The case has named 156 individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, as accused.

According to the FIR, on August 5, Rubel participated in a protest march on Ring Road in Adabor. During the rally, someone allegedly fired shots into the crowd as part of a planned criminal conspiracy, resulting in Rubel being hit in the chest and abdomen.

