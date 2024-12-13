Shakib Al Hasan banned from bowling

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from bowling in competitions under the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The decision was taken after his bowling action was found illegal following a test at Loughborough University earlier this month.

Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling action was called into question by umpires in September when he was playing for Surrey in the County Championship.

The veteran Bangladesh all-rounder will remain suspended from bowling in the ECB competitions until he passes an independent reassessment of his action.

The test will need to prove that his elbow extension is below the 15-degree threshold laid out in the regulations.

It is worth noting here that Shakib Al Hasan picked up nine wickets in his only outing for Surrey in September which was also his first appearance in county cricket since 2010.

The 37-year-old Bangladesh all-rounder has been going through troubling times in recent months as he was named in a murder investigation for a deadly police crackdown on protesters during the summer uprising.

Read more: Shakib apologises for silence during Bangladesh protests

The former Bangladesh captain had been elected as a lawmaker earlier this year and served until parliament was dissolved after ousted premier Sheikh Hasina’s August resignation and exile to neighbouring India at the peak of the unrest.

Shakib Al Hasan was playing in a domestic T20 cricket competition in Canada when the regime collapsed and has not returned to Bangladesh since.

He has toured Pakistan and India with the Bangladeshi team with the approval of the interim government established to govern the country.