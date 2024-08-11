Shakib’s Bangla Tigers eliminated from GT20 Canada after refusing to play super over

Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangla Tigers Mississauga were eliminated from GT20 Canada after refusing to play super over in a rain-affected game.

The Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator of the tournament were abandoned without toss due to persistent rain in Brampton.

Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers were set to face off in the Qualifier 1, however, the game was abandoned before the toss was completed.

Consequently, Montreal Tigers advanced to the final as table-toppers, while Brampton Wolves were scheduled to play in Qualifier 2 on August 10, against the winner of the Eliminator.

Reports said that the Bangla Tigers Mississauga, led by Shakib Al Hasan, would advance to Qualifier 2 as they finished third in the table while Toronto Nationals came fourth in the points table.

Later, it was reported that Bangla Tigers Mississauga were knocked out of the six-team tournament, leading to confusion among the fans.

Now, GT20 Canada released a statement about the situation, saying “The eliminator match of GT20 Canada Season 4 between the Mississauga Bangla Tigers and the Toronto Nationals was delayed due to rain.”

“After repeated inspections, the umpires along with the match referee decided, going by the tournament regulations, that a super over would be played between the two teams at 7:30 pm with the toss to be held at 7:10pm. At the time for the toss, the Toronto Nationals captain was present, but the Bangla Tigers team refused to appear,” it added.

According to the league, the match referee explained the consequences of the action to Shakib Al Hasan and subsequently called off the match.

“Based on the report of the match referee, the Tournament Technical Committee unanimously decided to award the match to the Toronto Nationals who advanced to play the Brampton Wolves in the second qualifier,” as per the statement of GT20 Canada.