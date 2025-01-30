Shakti Kapoor admits ‘tried to woo’ Archana Puran Singh

Bollywood veteran Shakti Kapoor revealed he once tried to woo actor-host Archana Puran Singh but backed off later.

Veteran actor and one of the closest friends of Archana Puran Singh in the industry, Shakti Kapoor, with whom she also shared the screen in one of her songs, once revealed that he tried to woo the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor, but backed off due to her ‘strong hands’.

Appearing at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, with Singh as a permanent guest, Kapoor shared, “Don’t underestimate Archana. We go way back… we had done a song together in Agneepath.”

“She is still a firecracker so you can imagine what she was like back then,” he added and confessed, “I had indirectly tried to woo Archana, par inka haath bohot tagda tha (she had strong hands).”

“Shake hands with her, it has the energy of six Pathaans. Nobody can mess with her, hats off to Parmeet [Sethi – her husband],” quipped the ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ actor.

Notably, Shakti Kapoor is now married to his wife Shivangi and shares two children with her; actors Siddhanth and Shraddha Kapoor.

On the other hand, Archana Puran Singh married her second husband Parmeet Sethi in 1992. The couple has two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

