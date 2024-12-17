Shatrughan reacts to Mukesh Khanna’s comment on Sonakshi Sinha

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha slammed Mukesh Khanna over his comment on his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s upbringing.

Khanna drew the ire of the Bollywood actress after he criticised her father over failing to teach his children Ramayana.

Reacting to his comment, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to lambast Mukesh Khanna for questioning her upbringing.

“I need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family,” she wrote in her post.

Sonakshi Sinha further added: “The next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me…please remember its because of those values that i have only said what i said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing. I wish you well.”

Following the Bollywood actress’s statement, her father veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has also responded to Mukesh Khanna’s statement.

“I believe someone has a problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?” he said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

Shatrughan Sinha backed his daughter for not being able to answer a religious question in 2019, saying that he was proud of all of his children.

“Sonakshi Sinha became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone,” the veteran Bollywood actor said.