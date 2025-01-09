SHC disposes of 7826 cases in December 2024

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC)’s constitutional and regular benches disposed of 7,826 cases in one month, ARY News reported citing a recently issued report.

Three constitutional benches of the SHC played a crucial role in achieving the milestone by disposing of 7056 cases. A constitutional bench comprising Justice Karim Khan Agha and Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry disposed of 249 cases, while another bench consisting of Justice Karim Khan Agha and Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho wrapped up 83 cases.

Meanwhile, a third constitutional bench, comprising Justice Agha Faisal and Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho, disposed of 377 cases. Additionally, a bench consisting of Justice Sana Akram Minhas and Justice Arbab Ali Hakro disposed of 47 cases.

In December 2024, nine regular benches of the Sindh High Court also disposed of 70 cases, contributing to the court’s overall efforts to clear its backlog.

Earlier, it was reported that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of over 10,000 cases during 2024.

Rea more: IHC disposes of 691 cases in November 2024

The IHC concluded 10,571 cases in 2024, according to an official report. Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq led the efforts by delivering verdicts in 2,525 cases, the highest by any judge in 2024.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani ranked second with verdicts in 1,616 cases, followed by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, who decided 1,490 cases.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb contributed by adjudicating 1,021 cases during the past year.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri settled 925 cases, while Justice Babar Sattar resolved 964 cases. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir delivered verdicts in 1,195 cases, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz decided 835 cases.