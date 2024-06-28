Sher Afzal Marwat demands Shibli Faraz’s resignation 

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat demands PTI senator Shibli Faraz to resign from party positions after Omar Ayub quits as party’s Secretary General , ARY News reported.

Reacting to Omar Ayub’s resignation Afzal Marwat took to X (Formerly Twitter) saying that “I welcome the wise decision of Umar Ayub Khan to step down as Secretary General. A few other people holding important positions in the party should also follow suit.”

He lashed out at the PTI current leadership saying that “The party failed to accomplish a single task. (Imran) Khan is in jail and recovery of mandate is still far away. Our women and leaders are locked up in jails and we have failed to mobilize the masses for a great movement.”

“I demand the resignation of Shibli Faraz from both the party office and the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, only then will the party be free from the clutches of the Qabza mafia” he added.

میں عمر ایوب خان کی طرف سے سیکرٹری جنرل کا عہدہ چھوڑنے کے دانشمندانہ فیصلے کا خیرمقدم کرتا ہوں۔ پارٹی کے اہم عہدوں پر فائز چند دیگر افراد کو بھی ان کی پیروی کرنی چاہیے۔ اس کی وجہ یہ ہے کہ پارٹی ایک بھی کام پورا کرنے میں ناکام رہی۔ خان جیل میں ہے اور مینڈیٹ کی بازیابی ابھی دور ہے۔… — Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (@sherafzalmarwat) June 27, 2024

Yesterday, in a surprising move that sent shocking waves across the country, Omar Ayub resigned from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General post.

In a letter to party’s founder, Imran Khan, the leader of opposition in the National Assembly, said that “I am grateful to the founder PTI for accepting the resignation as Secretary General,” he posted.

Omar Ayub said that he tendered his resignation on June 22 to the party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that Shibli Faraz conveyed his message to the PTI founder in jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that Marwat earlier claimed that the party colleagues Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub hindered his meeting with the PTI founder in jail.

He alleged that Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub in cahoots with the jail administration obstructed his meeting with the party’s founder. “Jail Superintendent told me that the PTI’s founder wants to meet me separately,” Marwat said.

Later, PTI issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for making irresponsible statements.

The notice was issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and asked Marwat to explain his statements, which were deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.