web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shopkeepers fined over profiteering in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The local authorities took action against the shopkeepers and imposed fines to those found involved in profiteering, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a review meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, significant measures against illegal profiteering were discussed.  Over the past week, actions were taken against 576 shopkeepers, resulting in fines totaling Rs. 1.522 million.

The Commissioner stressed that the need for efforts to make the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering more effective.

He also called for explanations from two Assistant Commissioners (AC) who failed to conduct price checks in their areas.

Commissioner Karachi stressed the importance of ensuring that all Assistant Commissioners are well-informed about official pricing and are conducting daily operations to enforce these rates.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.