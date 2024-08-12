Shopkeepers fined over profiteering in Karachi

KARACHI: The local authorities took action against the shopkeepers and imposed fines to those found involved in profiteering, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a review meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, significant measures against illegal profiteering were discussed. Over the past week, actions were taken against 576 shopkeepers, resulting in fines totaling Rs. 1.522 million.

The Commissioner stressed that the need for efforts to make the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering more effective.

He also called for explanations from two Assistant Commissioners (AC) who failed to conduct price checks in their areas.

Commissioner Karachi stressed the importance of ensuring that all Assistant Commissioners are well-informed about official pricing and are conducting daily operations to enforce these rates.