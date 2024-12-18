Shraddha Kapoor responds to question about dating life

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, known for being a private person, has responded to questions about her dating life.

The ‘Stree 2’ star sparked dating rumours earlier this year when she revealed in an interview that she loves spending time with her partner.

However, Shraddha Kapoor has never publicly acknowledged her relationship status, further intensifying speculations about her love life.

The Bollywood actress seemed to have gotten annoyed by the constant speculations about her dating life as she shut down a question about the topic.

During a recent interview, the ‘Stree 2’ actor was asked for confirmation about her dating life.

Shraddha Kapoor was asked about her relationship status following Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s admission about her.

“We asked Kartik Aaryan which heroine he would want to date, and your name was one of the four options. But Kartik said that all four are dating someone or the other… He’s the one who spilled the beans. So is he right?” the interviewer asked.

Responding to the question, the ‘Stree 2’ star said, “Okay, so he said what he had to. Do you have a question here for me?”

It is worth noting here that Shraddha Kapoor was earlier linked to her costars Aditya Roy Kapur and Rahul Mody, however, she remained tight-lipped about her personal life.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor recently appeared in ‘Stree 2’ which made history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan.’

In October this year, the ‘Stree 2’ actress opened up on her plans of tying the knot in the future.

“It is not a question of believing in marriage or not, but more a question about being the right person, and therefore being with the right person. And in case one feels they want to get married, then that’s great. But if they feel like they don’t want to get married, that’s great too,” the Bollywood star.