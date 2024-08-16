Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ scores biggest Bollywood opening of the year

Shattering several records, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ scored the biggest opening of the year 2024.

The long-anticipated sequel of the horror-comedy ‘Stree’ finally hit the theatres on Thursday, smashing several Box Office records on the very first day.

To go first, the title has joined the list of the top 5 biggest openings of all time, surpassing blockbusters like Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’. The sequel managed to collect over INR58 crores in its first-day ticket sales, becoming the biggest Bollywood opener of 2024, ahead of ‘Fighter’ and ‘Kalki 2898 (Hindi)’.

Moreover, both the lead actors of the film, Rao and Kapoor, also got their respective career-best openings with ‘Stree 2’, with it being the first ever double-digit Box Office opening for the former, credited for some of the finest Bollywood performances.

Notably, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, directed by Amar Kaushik, sees Kapoor reprise her titular character along with Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia make special appearances in the title.

‘Stree 2’ was preponed for theatrical release on August 15, Indian Independence Day, in the Box Office clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’.