Shraddha Kapoor to feature in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’?

Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly in talks with the makers of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer ‘War 2’ for a special song.

Still basking on the enormous success of ‘Stree 2’ with some big-budget movie offers on her table, Shraddha Kapoor is yet to treat her fans with any official announcement of her next project.

Earlier reports suggested that she was approached by the makers of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ for a special item song with the South Indian superstar, however, she was later replaced by young starlet Sreeleela as the negotiations with Kapoor didn’t work out.

However, there is a new buzz in the media now that the ‘Stree 2’ star is in talks with ‘War 2’ makers, for a special number with both the lead heroes of the films, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Besides the superstars, the YRF Spy Universe’s action thriller, helmed by director Ayan Mukerji, stars Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite Roshan.

‘War 2’ is scheduled for release in August 2025.

While the development of Kapoor featuring in ‘War 2’ still awaits confirmation, she has bagged the main role in actor-filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi’s much-awaited project ‘Naagin’.

Moreover, she is also rumoured to reunite with her ‘Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkaar’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor, as the leading lady in ‘Dhoom 4’.