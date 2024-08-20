Shreyas Talpade reacts to death rumours

Notable Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade broke silence after rumours of his death went viral on social media.

The “Golmaal 3” actor took to Instagram to refute the rumours about his death, while highlighting the impact of such reports on the family of the victim.

Shreyas, who suffered a heart attack in 2023, revealed that the reports about his death left a negative impact on the mental health of his daughter.

“Dear All, I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY, and HEALTHY. I’ve become aware of a viral post claiming my demise. While I understand that humour has its place, when it’s misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family,” he wrote in his post.

Recalling his heart attack in 2023, Shreyas Talpade said that his little daughter remains concerned about his health and constantly asks him questions about his condition.

“My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about my well-being, constantly asking questions and seeking reassurance. This false news only deepens her fears, forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers, stirring up emotions that we’ve been trying to manage as a family,” the Bollywood actor added.

While slamming the trolls for using the fake news about his death for humour, Talpade requested social media users to stop sharing the baseless reports.

“When you spread such rumours, it doesn’t just affect the person targeted-it also affects their family, especially young children who might not fully understand the situation but feel the emotional toll nonetheless,” he stated.

Shreyas Talpade concluded his post by thanking his loved ones who called to check up on him following the rumours about his death.

On the work front, the Bollywood actor is gearing up for the release of his next, “Emergency,” in which he plays former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The film, led by actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is set to hit theater on September 6.

It is pertinent to mention that Talpade suffered a heart attack after filming for Akshay Kumar’s “Welcome to the Jungle” last year.

The actor, best known for his work in ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Iqbal’ and the ‘Golmaal’ franchise, suffered a heart attack after shooting for ‘Welcome 3’ the whole day.