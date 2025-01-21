Major relief for govt job seekers in Sindh

The Sindh government has increased the upper age limit for new recruits in specific roles from 28 to 30 years, as confirmed by the Sindh Education Department.

This relaxation applies to the recruitment of monitoring officers and early childhood teachers. The department has issued an official notification to formalize the change, aligning with ongoing recruitment efforts for these positions.

Previously, the age limit for applicants was set at 28 years following a court ruling that overturned an earlier decision to allow an upper age limit of 43 years.

With the new adjustment, eligible candidates now have until the age of 30 to apply for the advertised roles.

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld a Sindh High Court order, striking down a 2020 notification by the Sindh government that had granted up to 15 years of age relaxation for government job applicants.

The court clarified that while departmental secretaries could authorize age relaxations of up to two years, and the chief secretary up to five years, broader relaxations required specific justification and adherence to legal frameworks.

The Sindh government’s decision to revise the age limit aims to strike a balance between facilitating opportunities for potential candidates and maintaining compliance with judicial rulings.