Sindh govt to install CCTV cameras in Karachi colleges

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to install CCTV cameras in and outside government colleges amid security concerns in the city, ARY News reported.

In a circular on Thursday, the Directorate of College Education Karachi Region advised principals to ensure foolproof security of students and staff amid concerns regarding their safety.

“In light of the prevailing security concerns in Karachi and the rising incidents [of] theft, it is imperative that we take proactive measures to ensure the foolproof security of government assets, students, and staff,” the regional director of Karachi colleges wrote in the circular.

In this regard, the officials of government colleges were advised to install CCTV cameras to cover the interior and exterior of college boundaries.

According to the official, the installation of CCTV cameras will boost the security measures of the Karachi colleges while helping law enforcement agencies analyse and review the events through CCTV footage in case of an unfortunate incident.

The development came two days after Karachi police blacklisted 110 domestic helpers for criminal records. The list showing criminal records of the domestic helpers in Karachi was issued to caution Karachiites.

The list includes photographs, mobile numbers, and addresses of the suspects involved in various cases.

According to police, these domestic workers operated in an organized manner to commit crimes. Authorities revealed that most of these domestic helpers were hired without undergoing mandatory police verification.