Sindh launches S-4 Smart Surveillance System

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S-4) aimed at monitoring all entry and exit points of the city using modern technology.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of S-4 and the Police Health Insurance Scheme at the CPO Karachi, Shah assured that safety measures for the Safe City project would be implemented seamlessly.

He noted that modern cameras had been installed at 40 toll plazas in Sindh, including 18 in Karachi.

Shah mentioned that the S-4 project would help apprehend over 80,000 fugitives. It comprises two programmes: ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and FR (Facial Recognition).

Cameras at all 40 toll plazas in Sindh can perform facial recognition and automated number plate checks.

Live feeds from the cameras will be transmitted to a central command and control room server, instantly identifying stolen vehicles and individuals with criminal records.

“We are often criticised that this is our first step towards the Safe City Project,” Shah remarked. “We must also install cameras on routes frequently used by criminals.”

The installed 9-megapixel cameras come with night vision capabilities. Each toll plaza will have complete solar power installation with 8-10 hours of battery backup.

The chief minister also introduced the Health Insurance Scheme, named ‘Bahbood-e-Jawan,’ as an excellent initiative. The Sindh government approved a health insurance policy worth approximately Rs5 billion at the request of the Sindh Police.