Sit-ins continue at six locations of Karachi

KARACHI:Religious parties continue their sit-ins at six locations of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, protests by two religious parties are ongoing at six different locations across Karachi, disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters.

According to Karachi traffic police, protests are underway at Numaish Chowrangi, Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road, Kamran Chowrangi, and Water Pump areas.

Numaish Chowrangi is completely closed to traffic, while both roads leading to Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road and Abbas Town have also been closed to traffic.

Kamran Chowrangi to Mosmiyat Road is also closed to traffic.

Water Pump to Incholi road is also blocked by the protesters, affecting the flow of traffic.

However, the road from Sohrab Goth to Water Pump remains open, and the Banaras to Orangi Town route is also clear for traffic.

Authorities are urging commuters to remain patient and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

On Tuesday, violence broke out at Numaish Chowrangi as police used shelling to disperse protesters from the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM).

The police’s use of shelling triggered a violent response from the protesters, who began throwing stones at the officers. In the chaos, several motorcycles were set on fire.

Multiple police officers, including SSP Keamari Faizan Ali and members of the Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandos, were injured.

Rescue sources confirmed that some of the injured police personnel, including an SSU commando, were rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Authorities also detained several individuals from the protest, which had been ongoing for hours.