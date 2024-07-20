Six-year-old girl recovered from body bag in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was reportedly found alive in a closed sack near the graveyard located at Sherpao colony area of Karachi’s Landhi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the minor girl – identified as Sadaf – was subjected to torture while the suspect(s) also made an attempt to rape her.

The spokesperson added that the girl has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the police – after registering a case on the complaint of the girl’s family – has arrested a suspect on the identification of the victim girl for his alleged involvement in the case.

Earlier this week, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being robbed by the robbers.

According to the details, the 14-year-old girl was on her way to Kamoke Tehsil of Gujranwala district in Punjab with her relative when she became the target of the heinous crime.

The police spokesperson stated that a case was registered over the complaint of the victim’s brother. Meanwhile, the victim was immediately taken to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“The authorities are actively searching for the accused and will be arrested soon,” the police spokesperson added.