Six-year-old girl recovered from drain after ‘assault’ by neighbor

KARACHI: A 6-year-old Karachi girl on Saturday recovered from drain after being torture and attempted to rape by the man residing in her neighbourhood of Quaidabad, ARY News reported.

The accused, Javed, allegedly attempted to rape her and subjected her to torture before throwing her to nearby drain.

According to SSP Malir, Kashif Abbasi, the neighbor threw the girl into a drain after threatening her, while the girl was rescued from the drain, and is now in stable condition.

During a press conference, SSP Kashif Aftab revealed that the accused had held the girl hostage to rape her.

The police swiftly took action against the accused and arrested Javed, meanwhile after registering a case against the accused an investigation in the case will be launched.