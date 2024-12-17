Smog levels soar again in Punjab, Lahore ranks 2nd most polluted city

LAHORE: Smog levels soaring again in several cities of Punjab as Lahore becomes the second most polluted city of the world as well as the country with 523 reading on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Indian capital city New Delhi remains the most polluted city of the world 786 AQI reading.

Sheikhupura with its extremely unhygienic air pollution, has been the most polluted city of Pakistan, with smog level at 792 at the air index.

Other cities of the country with highest air pollution have been Rahim Yar Khan with 467 and Faisalabad 466 AQI level.

The smog crisis in Lahore and other cities of Punjab in November caused serious health issues including irritation in eyes, breathing problems and other health issues affecting normal life.

The visibility limit remained extremely restricted in most of the province’s districts, while several sections of motorways were closed owing to the visibility limit.

Lahore consistently ranked top among the most polluted cities globally, prompting urgent action from authorities.

“Polluted eastern winds, blowing from India, have direction towards Lahore,” secretary environment protection agency, Jahangir Anwar, said.

“This polluted air has added to smog in Lahore and given extraordinary boost to the AQI reading,” Anwar said.

Talking to AFP earlier, senior environmental protection official said, “We have never reached a level of 1,000.”

For days, Lahore was enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.

Air pollution in Lahore soared manifold over the level deemed acceptable by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The level of deadly PM2.5 pollutants — fine particulate matter in the air that causes the most damage to health — peaked at 1,067 in November.