Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has finally responded to reports of her wedding with beau Zaheer Iqbal, later this month.

With rumours being rife of Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, being all set to tie the knot with beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, in Mumbai, the ‘Heeramandi’ actor has finally given her reaction to the buzz.

When asked about the rumoured wedding, during a recent interview with a local entertainment outlet, Sinha said, “Firstly, it’s nobody’s business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don’t know why people are so concerned about it.”

“People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn’t bother me,” she added. “People are curious, what can we do about it?”

For the unversed, it was reported by several media outlets earlier this week that lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been in a relationship for quite some time now, are all set to take the plunge.

As per the widely circulated wedding invite, designed as a magazine cover, the couple will exchange vows on the aforementioned date, at Bastian restaurant in Mumbai, with close family and friends in attendance.

Reacting to the wedding reports, her brother, actor Luv Sinha refused to comment and suggested that the media should reach out to either of the two individuals involved, to comment on the matter.

