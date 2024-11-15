Sophie Turner to step into Angelina Jolie’s shoes for new ‘Tomb Raider’ series

Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner is nearly set to step into the shoes of A-list actor Angelina Jolie to play her iconic character Lara Croft in the new ‘Tomb Raider’ series.

As reported by foreign media, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner is close to being finalized as the new Lara Croft, to headline the upcoming adaptation of ‘Tomb Raider’ by Amazon MGM Studios which was confirmed earlier this year, disclosed the sources.

However, reps for the studio declined to comment on the casting development.

It is worth noting here that English actor-screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge is on board to write and executive produce the series for the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Earlier reports suggested that multiple British actors, including Turner, Emma Mackey and Lucy Boynton, along with Mackenzie Davis being the only American actor, were in the run for the iconic video game character, which later led the ‘Tomb Raider’ feature film series, starting from 2001.

Angelina Jolie first portrayed the character in the duology, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ and ‘The Cradle of Life’.

Following Jolie, actor Megan Fox was approached to play the titular character in the video game franchise, however, after she turned down the offer, to avoid comparisons the ‘Maleficent’ actor, Lara Croft eventually went to Swedish actor Alicia Vikander for the ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot, released in 2018.

