Speaker suggests Charter of Parliament, NA passes motion

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a motion to run the Parliament in a conducive manner after Speaker Ayaz Sadiq suggested for a charter of parliament, ARY News reported.

Information minister Ata Tarar tabled the motion for amicable running of the house.

Earlier, Ayaz Sadiq while chairing the session said,” our leaderships sit together or not, why we the members of the Parliament could not sit together”.

“We criticize each other but must care the honour of a member,” he said. “The opposition and treasury members sit together and set the rules,” he said.

“Yesterday, the Parliament’s privilege violated. I had issued production orders of arrested MNAs yesterday,” Speaker said.

“Some members of the security staff have been suspended, I will pursue the ground cause of the incident,” he further said.

He said it is necessary for the opposition and the government to sit with the Speaker. “We are constituting the committee proposed by Bilawal Bhutto today and finalizing members of the committee,” Sadiq said.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that political differences are the beauty of the democracy, adding that the differences should not be turned into personal enmity.

“Our eight to 10 friends were arrested day before the yesterday, I have no objection if the Speaker issues production orders for them”, defence minister said.

“The language used by the KP chief minister (in public meeting), if it was not used, this incident could not happen,” he added.