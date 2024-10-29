‘Squid Game’ English-language series in the works at Netflix

An English-language ‘Squid Game’ series is reportedly in the works at Netflix with notable filmmaker David Fincher eyeing to helm the project.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

According to Deadline, sources had said that the ‘Fight Club’ director will be working on the project throughout 2025 as the OTT platform is set to premiere ‘Squid Game’ season 2 in a couple of months.

The publication, however, did not reveal many details about the project, casting or the upcoming series’ plotline.

While the popular Korean-language show has been extended with an unscripted series “Squid Game: The Challenge”, it will be the first instance that the Netflix series will get an English-language spinoff series.

The blockbuster thriller series has also been adapted for a video game.

Reports had earlier said that David Fincher was working with Netflix to develop a potential English-language ‘Squid Game’ movie.

However, it has now been confirmed that the project is in fact a series and not a movie.

Dennis Kelly is reportedly writing the script of the upcoming series which is likely set in the United States of America.

It is worth mentioning here that Netflix has renewed ‘Squid Game’ for a third season, months before the release of season 2.

In the statement on August 1, the OTT platform confirmed that the globally hit Korean series, ‘Squid Game’ will end with the third season, in 2025, whereas, the long-awaited season 2, will premiere on the portal on December 26 this year.

The teaser for season 2 of ‘Squid Game’, picks the story right after Season 1’s finale, when Seong Gi-hun abandoned his plans to go to the US and went on a new quest with a newfound motive.

“We’re ready to start the game,” a voice says in Korean as the contestants line up after exiting their rooms.