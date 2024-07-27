Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis bowls with both hands against India

Sri Lanka Spinner Kamindu Mendis surprised both experts and fans on Saturday by bowling with both hands during the first T20 International match against India.

When bowling against Suryakumar Yadav, the ambidextrous cricket player used his left arm, but when facing Rishabh Pant, he shifted to his right arm.

Some were left wondering where the rule book stands when it comes to a bowler utilizing both hands to bowl during the same over, even if many were highly pleased by the cricketer’s skill.

According to clause 21.1.1 of International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, the umpire shall ascertain whether the bowler intends to bowl with right arm or with left arm, over or round the wicket, and shall so inform the striker.

If the bowler does not inform the umpire of a change in delivery mode, it would be a “No ball”.

In a three-match series opener, India beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and took 1-0 lead.