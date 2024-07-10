Student commits suicide after ‘low marks’ in matric exams

LAHORE: A student reportedly committed suicide in Lahore’s Hadyara after getting poor grades in the matric exams.

Arslan (15), a resident of village Padana, jumped from the water storage tank and suffered multiple head and neck injuries, which proved fatal.

According to police, the BISE announced the matric results and Arsalan was disappointed at his marks.

Meanwhile, the police and forensic team have gathered evidence and started investigations.

On Tuesday, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the result of matric examination.

The percentage of success stood at 69 percent as 174,500 students aced the exam.