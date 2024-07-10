web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
- Advertisement -

Student commits suicide after ‘low marks’ in matric exams

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: A student reportedly committed suicide in Lahore’s Hadyara after getting poor grades in the matric exams.

Arslan (15), a resident of village Padana, jumped from the water storage tank and suffered multiple head and neck injuries, which proved fatal.

According to police, the BISE announced the matric results and Arsalan was disappointed at his marks.

Meanwhile, the police and forensic team have gathered evidence and started investigations.

On Tuesday, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the result of matric examination.

The percentage of success stood at 69 percent as 174,500 students aced the exam.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.