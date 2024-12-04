Sunil Pal’s wife makes shocking claims about his disappearance

Indian comedian and Bollywood actor Sunil Pal’s wife has made shocking claims following his return after going missing a day earlier.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Sarita Pal, the wife of the Indian comedian, confirmed that her husband returned home after going missing for a few fours.

According to Sarita Pal, the Bollywood actor has recorded his statement to the police where he confirmed that he was kidnapped.

“Sunil ji is back home, Sunil ji gave his statement about kidnappers to police after coming. Police is helping and supporting us, Everything is fine with him, rest of the matter we will soon open up to our well wishers once police allow us after complete statement procedure and FIR,” she said.

Indian box office analyst Girish Wankhede had earlier claimed that Sunil Pal told him that he was having a ‘problem’.

“But he is out of it. He is now taking a flight from Delhi to Mumbai,” the analyst said.

It is worth noting here that Sunil Pal was reported missing for hours after he left home for Mumbai to perform at a show.

The Indian comedian left his wife and family concerned when he failed to return home at the stated time and could not be reached on his phone.

Sarita Pal then filed a missing complaint with the police to begin a search operation to locate the Indian comedian.

However, Sunil Pal contacted his family hours after the filing of the report and informed them that he was on his way back home.

Pal began his mainstream comedy career after winning the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

The Indian comedian went on to star in supporting roles in Bollywood films such as ‘Hum Tum,’ ‘Phir Hera Pheri,’ ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’ and ‘Bombay to Goa’ among others.