Sunita Marshall talks about countless benefits of joint family system

Popular supermodel-turned-actor Sunita Marshall, aka Asma of ‘Baby Baji’, shared the countless benefits of living in a joint family system.

The cast members of ‘Baby Baji ki Bahuwain’ joined Nida Yasir on ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, on Monday, to talk about their show, when Sunita Marshall revealed that she lives with her in-laws, and shared the several benefits of living in a joint family.

“From my personal experience, there are only pros of living with your in-laws,” she said.

Marshall continued, “First of all, I don’t have to worry about kids being alone with the maid while I’m working. Secondly, I don’t have to bother about house chores and kitchen planning, my mother-in-law does it all so well.”

“Managing the house helps is also a task and she handles it all efficiently,” the actor shared and added that her mother-in-law used to design clothes, therefore, she gets help from her in this regard as well.

The sequel of last year’s blockbuster serial, titled ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’ started airing on ARY Digital last night.

Apart from Marshall, her real-life husband Hassan Ahmed, on and off-screen couple Javeria and Saud Qasmi, Tuba Anwar, Junaid Jamshed Niazi and Fazal Hussain reprise their characters from the previous season, whereas, Afzal Khan aka Jan Rambo, Madiha Iftikhar, Rimha Ahmed and veteran actor Asma Abbas have also joined the ensemble cast of the play.

The Tehseen Khan directorial, written by Saqib Ali Rana, airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.